New Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins set to debut in showdown vs. Raiders: Kansas City-Las Vegas inactives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — DeAndre Hopkins will make his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs as the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team aims to avenge its most-recent loss, a Christmas Day defeat against the rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Hopkins, a future Hall of Fame wide receiver acquired in a mid-week trade with Tennessee, is active for Sunday afternoon’s AFC West showdown as expected.

That’s especially good news with veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) unable to go. He tried to play through the injury last week but left the win at San Francisco in the first quarter after aggravating the injury.

Kansas City already was thin at wide receiver with Hollywood Brown (sternoclavicular surgery) and Rashee Rice (knee surgery) possibly out for the season.

Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl receiver, had 15 catches for 173 yards with a touchdown in six games, including three starts, with the Titans this season.

The 32-year-old wide receiver posted the seventh 1,000-yard season in his 12-year NFL career with 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

He is the NFL’s active leader in receptions (943) and ranks in the NFL’s all-time top 25 for catches and receiving yards (12,528).

Smith-Schuster and defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) did not practice this week and had already been ruled out against the Raiders.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been designated to return from the Non-Football Injury List, is also inactive along with guard C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, the team announced.

Two players who were questionable for Las Vegas, tight end Harrison Bryant (elbow) and linebacker Kana’i Mauga (knee), are inactive along with guard Dylan Parham (foot), who had already been ruled out.

But two other players listed as questionable, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), are active and available for the Raiders.

The remaining Las Vegas inactives are running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, wide receiver Tyreik McAllister and defensive tackle Zach Catter.

