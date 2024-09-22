No surprises among inactives for Chiefs at Falcons on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No surprise injury news cropped up for the Kansas City Chiefs or Atlanta Falcons ahead of a Sunday Night Football clash.

No Chiefs or Falcons on the active rosters entered the week with an injury designation, according to the final official injury report.

Kansas City listed the same four players inactive, two offensive and defensive linemen, as last week — interior offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas.

Atlanta listed running back Jase McClellan, defensive ends Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro, guard Jovaughn Gwyn and right tackle Brandon Parker inactive.

There will, of course, be at least one major change to the Chiefs' starting lineup with Wanya Morris expected to get the nod over rookie Kingsley Suamataia, who started the first two games.

The Chiefs, of course, will be without wide receiver Hollywood Brown and running back Isiah Pacheco, who are on injured reserve, as well as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (non-football injury) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (physically unable to perform).

