Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, foundation, announce new partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ foundation will donate $1,500 for every touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback throws or scores during the 2023 season to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation announced the new partnership with the youth-development clubs Wednesday morning.

The Mahomes’ also will donate $1.625 million as part of “a multi-year commitment to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” the foundation said in a statement.

“We are truly excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by investing in the future of children,” Patrick Mahomes said in a statement. “Kids who attend a Club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive but lead with compassion and purpose.”

One facility connected with the Greater Kansas City and Lubbock chapters of the Boys & Girls Club will be renamed to recognize “15 and the Mahomies,” which will help upgrade the renamed facilities as part of the new commitment.

“This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere, and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me,” Brittany Mahomes said in a statement. “We are committed to doing all we can to uplift others.”

Additionally, the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas/The Mentoring Alliance will fund scholarships for up to 300 children to attend the club free of charge.

Mahomes said in a video announcement that the foundation will sponsor additional scholarships in the Kansas City area as well as three Texas towns — Lubbock, Tyler and Whitehouse.

“We hope you’ll join us in supporting the awesome work of the Boys & Girls Clubs, because we all know great futures start here,” Mahomes said in the video.

Patrick Mahomes was born in Tyler and met his future wife, Brittany, while attending school in her hometown of Whitehouse.

He later became a star quarterback in college at Texas Tech, which is located in Lubbock, before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2017.

She played college soccer in Tyler.

“We are honored and thrilled to be partnered with 15 and the Mahomies Foundation as we work to ensure all young people have the tools to reach their full potential,” Boys & Girls Clubs of America President and CEO Jim Clark said in a statement. “We know that the Club experience will be further enhanced thanks to Patrick and Brittany's support. We're grateful for their commitment and look forward to working with the Foundation to make a difference in the lives of Boys & Girls Clubs youth.”

Through his foundation, the Mahomeses paid to renovate the playground at Martin Lurth King Jr. Square Park and Patrick Mahomes read with 2,000 kids in a Lead to Read even at the T-Mobile Center last spring.

