Chiefs, Travis Kelce agree to 2-year contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce has reached a two-year contract extension with the Chiefs, the team shared Monday.

In a video sharing the news, Kelce said it "feels good to be in KC."

Monday afternoon, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach addressed the extension during a press conference.

"A special day and moment in this organization ... this is something we just wanted to knock right out of the park early on," Veach said.

The deal reportedly makes Kelce the highest-paid tight end in the league, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“I told y’all I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!” quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to news of the deal.

The pair became the most prolific passing touchdown duo in playoff history this postseason, surpassing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Kelce also broke Jerry Rice’s record for themost receptions in NFL postseason history in January.

“I never worry about him being ready to go. He’s always right there and just brings that emotion to the guys, that secure feeling that we’re going to go get this thing no matter what," Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously said of Kelce.

No. 87 is entering his 12th season with the team.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said the two-year deal tacks on $34.25 million to his old deal, keeping Kelce with the team through 2027.

"Kelce now has guaranteed money in 2024, with additional money vesting year-by-year," Pelissero shared.

