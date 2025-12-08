Report: Kansas City Chiefs LT Wanya Morris suffers season-ending injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line took another blow Monday.

Back-up lineman Wanya Morris, who got the start Sunday night against the Houston Texans in place of injured starter Josh Simmons , got rolled up from behind on a 3-yard Isiah Pacheco run on the first snap from scrimmage.

After staying down for several minutes, Morris was helped to the sideline by Kansas City’s training staff. He didn’t appear to be putting any weight on his left leg.

Morris was evaluated on the sideline for a few more minutes in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room for further examination.

On Monday, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said his sources indicated Morris suffered a season-ending injury.

Sources: Chiefs LT Wanya Morris suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday night vs. the Texans. pic.twitter.com/hSqPVjE36b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2025

Earlier Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Morris’ injury “did not look good.”

The Chiefs were already without G Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor Sunday night. We’ll learn more about their status against the Los Angeles Chargers later this week.

