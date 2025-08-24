Reports: Chiefs trade with Jets to bring back DT Derrick Nnadi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports Sunday claim the Kansas City Chiefs are trading with the New York Jets to bring back Derrick Nnadi.

The defensive tackle came to Kansas City in 2018 when he was drafted in the third round from Florida State.

In his seven seasons with the team, he helped the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories. And in the community, Nnadi was known for his work to help sponsor adoptions for shelter dogs.

Nnadi signed with the Jets in March.

If you listened to our new episode of @41IsTheMic yesterday or this morning. This news should come as no surprise @mattderrick @KSHB41 .



YouTube: https://t.co/z7eegWLyc6 https://t.co/4oukHaM4ih pic.twitter.com/Re5LU672cI — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 24, 2025

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reports the deal to bring him back includes a 2027 conditional sixth/seventh pick flop.

In other Chiefs news, reports Wednesday indicated the team has moved on from wide receiver Skyy Moore; he was sent to the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has until 3 p.m. Tuesday to finalize the team’s 53-man roster.

The team’s first game of the regular season is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, in São Paulo, Brazil. You can watch the game on KSHB 41.

—