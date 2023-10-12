Taylor Swift, Chiefs fan, arrives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Chiefs vs Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Navigating tailgating fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is a rite of passage for Chiefs Kingdom.

Pop-star and Travis Kelce beau Taylor Swift can add herself to the Chiefs Kingdom.

Swift, who first watched Kelce play from his booth alongside his mom, Donna Kelce last month against the Chicago Bears, also welcomed Kelce and the Chiefs to New York in a game against the Jets.

About 90 minutes before kickoff tonight against the Denver Broncos, Swift arrived at the stadium.

Swift has been a good-luck charm for Kelce and the Chiefs, with the team winning the first two games she was in attendance.

People Magazine captured Swift walking through the inside of the stadium.

The Chiefs hope the charm continues Thursday night.

