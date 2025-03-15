WR JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to stay with Chiefs on 1-year deal, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has resigned with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

BREAKING: The #Chiefs are re-signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, multiple sources tell @NFLonFOX.



A key weapon for Patrick Mahomes stays in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/NH1xfzn9Xi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2025

Smith-Schuster put up just 18 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns during the 2024 season. He had his best game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 when he had seven catches for 130 yards in the 26-13 win.

He joins players running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Hollywood Brown as offensive pieces that the Chiefs have resigned over the past week.

Smith-Schuster first joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal in 2022, after five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He recorded 78 receptions, 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns that season en route to his first Super Bowl championship.

After his contract ended, Smith-Schuster left to join the New England Patriots, where he put up near career lows in every receiving category.

—