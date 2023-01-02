Watch Now
‘It felt great’: Chiefs tight end Blake Bell scores Sunday after long layoff

Broncos Chiefs Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, right, celebrates after scoring as Denver Broncos cornerback Lamar Jackson (25) watches during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Broncos Chiefs Football
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 20:18:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell is back from an early season hip injury in a big way, scoring a regular season touchdown for the first time in his career in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos.

“It felt great,” Bell said in an exclusive postgame interview with KSHB 41. “It really just felt great to get back out here with my boys. Pat (Mahomes) did a great job of finding me and, you know, celebrate a little bit, but glad I got in there."

Bell’s 17-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game helped Kansas City regain the lead for good after a see-saw affair at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Hats off to [Denver],” Bell said. “They played a great game, and that's part of it. Every single Sunday you never know … but at the end of the day, we got the W and on to the next week.”

Kansas City’s latest win over their division rival extends their franchise-record winning streak to 15 in a row.

