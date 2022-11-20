Jaguars S Andre Cisco fined for Week 10 hit on Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco has been fined $6,612 for a hit to a defenseless receiver , Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, last Sunday.

The vicious hit stunned Smith-Schuster , causing him to lie on the turf for several minutes as he received medical attention.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium went quiet as the wide receiver was surrounded by fellow teammates as well as more than a dozen Jaguars players.

When he was helped to his feet, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Travis Kelce assisted him to the sideline.

Smith-Schuster then entered the concussion protocol and was ruled out for the remained of the Week 10 matchup, which ended in a 27-17 win for KC .

When Cisco initially hit Smith-Schuster, referee Brad Rogers’ crew threw a flag on the play. However, it was picked up when reviews showed Cisco attempted to use his left shoulder, per Rogers.

Still, Smith-Schuster was a defenseless receiver at the time and there appeared to be contact with his head, leading some KC teammates to question the legality of the hit.

“Seeing him on the ground, it made me mad,” newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney said postgame on Nov. 13 . “It made me angry. I was kind of mad because I don’t really like dirty plays. But I feel like it gave the team a boost and gave us something to really put on our back, gave us something to play for, I guess you could say.”

In the days that followed the hit, Smith-Schuster did not practice as he remained in concussion protocol.

Coach Andy Reid said Friday Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which can be viewed on KSHB 41 at 7:20 p.m.

—