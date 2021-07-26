Kansas City Chiefs look to Garth Brooks concert as COVID-19 vaccination event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hope next month’s Garth Brooks concert will offer fans more than a chance to listen to music.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Monday he’s working to make the Aug. 7 concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium a mass vaccination event.

The effort comes as health officials continue their aggressive push to drive up vaccination rates around Kansas City.

“We’re working on having a vaccinate site on site during the concert,” Donovan told reporters Monday.

Concert organizers announced last month that the concert is sold out .

The team, according to Donovan, also is exploring the possibility of offering vaccines during game days, but said the team was still working through those options.