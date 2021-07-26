Kansas City Chiefs look to Garth Brooks concert as COVID-19 vaccination event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hope next month’s Garth Brooks concert will offer fans more than a chance to listen to music.
Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Monday he’s working to make the Aug. 7 concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium a mass vaccination event.
The effort comes as health officials continue their aggressive push to drive up vaccination rates around Kansas City.
“We’re working on having a vaccinate site on site during the concert,” Donovan told reporters Monday.
Concert organizers announced last month that the concert is sold out.
The team, according to Donovan, also is exploring the possibility of offering vaccines during game days, but said the team was still working through those options.
In March, the team worked with health officials at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to use the stadium as a mass vaccination site. The event drew roughly 8,000 people. A second planned mass vaccination event that had been planned for April was later canceled.