Mass vaccination clinic continues at Arrowhead Stadium

Clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mass Vaccinations at Arrowhead
Posted at 7:42 AM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 16:26:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people will continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Saturday is the second and final day of this mass vaccination clinic.

On Friday, more than 3,600 people from Jackson County were inoculatedwith the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Anyone headed to Arrowhead for the vaccination event should know:

  • People should arrive at Gate 3.
  • Vaccinations are happening in Lot L.
  • This is a drive-thru event, so no need to worry about finding a parking spot or getting out of your car.
  • All appointments are filled for the day.
  • Get here on time: Don't get to the site early or late.
  • Total time from start to finish is about 40-45 minutes, according to many people that took part in Friday's event.

Vaccinations will start at 9 a.m. and run through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

If someone doesn't show up, organizers said the Jackson County Health Department will use those doses at upcoming events.

