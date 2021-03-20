Mass vaccination clinic continues at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people will continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Saturday is the second and final day of this mass vaccination clinic.

On Friday, more than 3,600 people from Jackson County were inoculatedwith the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Anyone headed to Arrowhead for the vaccination event should know:

People should arrive at Gate 3.

Vaccinations are happening in Lot L.

This is a drive-thru event, so no need to worry about finding a parking spot or getting out of your car.

All appointments are filled for the day.

Get here on time: Don't get to the site early or late.

Total time from start to finish is about 40-45 minutes, according to many people that took part in Friday's event.

Vaccinations will start at 9 a.m. and run through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

If someone doesn't show up, organizers said the Jackson County Health Department will use those doses at upcoming events.