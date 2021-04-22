Watch
2nd mass vaccination clinic at Arrowhead Stadium canceled

Jordan Betts
Saturday is the second/final day of the mass vaccination clinic at Arrowhead.
Mass Vaccinations at Arrowhead
Posted at 5:22 AM, Apr 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second mass vaccination clinic scheduled to take place at Arrowhead Stadium has been canceled.

The clinic was originally planned for April 29 and April 30.

At the vaccination clinic in March at Arrowhead, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered.

There is no word from officials on if the cancellation of next week's clinic is due to the current pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the FDA and CDC investigate cases of blood clotting.

Other appointments are still available in both Kansas and Missouri.

