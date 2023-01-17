Kansas City Chiefs super fan Henry Winkler is back for some playoff fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans got to meet one of team’s biggest fans late last year in Los Angeles.

That’s when actor Henry Winkler got the chance to meet Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before the team’s eventual 30-27 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 20.

RELATED | 2023 Chiefs Kingdom Map

On Tuesday, the team dropped a video on social media narrated by Winkler.

Doing the most is what we do. But don’t take our word for it… pic.twitter.com/RBztszO7Gx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2023

“Some see Chiefs Kingdom as a bit much. You know what we see? We see you, the fans, doing their part."

Winkler ends the video with a rally cry.

“Keep it up Chiefs Kingdom. It’s working, and we ain’t done yet.”

The Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. You can catch the game on KSHB 41, where pre-game coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.

—

