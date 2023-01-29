LIVE BLOG: Chiefs 5th-straight AFC Championship game day is here

6:30 a.m. | Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly expected to play in the AFC Championship after being listed as questionable for the game, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Schefter reports a source says Kelce was experiencing back spasms during practice last week. Kelce was a full participant during practice.

6:15 a.m. | Chiefs fans packing the parking lots of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium can begin their tailgates at 1 p.m.

The stadium gates open at 3:30 p.m., with the National Anthem at 5:35 just before kickoff.

KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Cassie Wilson is bringing your game day forecast.

Temperatures are currently 16 degrees at the stadium, but 15 mile per hour winds make conditions feel more like 3 degrees. Those attending the game should be sure to bundle up, as chilly conditions are set to last all day long.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Abby Dodge takes a look at the fans who make up Chiefs Kingdom worldwide, including one fan who went viral after she was spotted bringing a potato to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs fans worldwide tune into AFC Championship

6 a.m. | The Chiefs fifth-straight AFC Championship game day has arrived. Chiefs Kingdom is out in full force for the AFC Championship rematch against the Bengals Sunday at 5:40 p.m.

The game will air on CBS and will steam on Paramount+.

Chiefs fans are already preparing for the pregame festivities to begin. Fans are already lining up outside the gates of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

One group was even spotted arriving around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.