LIVE BLOG: Chiefs prepare for San Francisco

McKenzie Nelson
Chiefs Training Camp
Posted at 9:23 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 10:23:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:30 a.m. | With the first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, the Chiefs are practicing at training camp in St. Joseph.

The team will get a day off tomorrow but will return for the final practice on Thursday before the Saturday night game in San Francisco.

Tuesday's practice is an exclusive season ticket member day and is not open to the public.

9 a.m. | The Kansas City NWSL shared a video of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes practicing his juggling skills with a football.

The women's soccer team commented that the real talent in the Mahomes household is their part-owner, Mahomes' fiancee, Brittnay Matthews.

Matthews seemed to agree, commenting that "we all know who taught him that."

Matthews played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and briefly played professionally in Europe.

