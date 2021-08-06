LIVE BLOG: Chiefs training camp continues, counting down to 1st preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:40 a.m. | LIVE: Chiefs training camp updates

Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub and players Andrew Wylie, Mike Danna and Tommy Townsend are speaking after training camp practice.

9:25 a.m. | Defensive end Alex Okafor is on the field for training camp practice but does not have a helmet with him.

Okafor left practice early on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

DL Alex Okafor is on the field today but doesn’t have his helmet with him. No sign of WR Antonio Callaway on the field as of now. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 6, 2021

Also, there is no sign of linebacker Willie Gay Jr. who is on concussion protocol following Wednesday's training camp practice.

No sign of #Chiefs Willie Gay (concussion protocol) — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 6, 2021

9:20 a.m. | Tight end Travis Kelce has a message to fans concerned about him being late to practice.

"Party don't start til I get here."

Fan: “Travis, a little late to practice?”#Chiefs Travis Kelce: “Party don’t start til I get here.” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 6, 2021

9:15 a.m. | As Chiefs training camp continues, the team hasn't forgot what they are working toward.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robison spoke Thursday about the upcoming season. He said the team needs to go back to the Super Bowl and finish what they started last season.

"Two years ago we finished the job and last year we didn't," Robinson said. "Were trying to get back and finish it."

There are 37 more days until the start of the regular season. The first game will be at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cleveland Browns.

9 a.m. | Today is long snapper James Winchester's 32nd birthday. This season will be his seventh season with the Chiefs.

8:30 a.m. | Wideout Mecole Hardman may have found a new profession at Chiefs training camp.

The wideout seemed to be practicing his sport's photography skills in full football gear during Thursday morning's practice.

We think @MecoleHardman4 may have found a new hobby 📸 pic.twitter.com/pf50SeLsmy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 5, 2021

Hardman is going into his third season with the Chiefs after being drafted in the second round in the 2019 NFL draft.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he saw more maturity out of Hardman at this year's training camp.