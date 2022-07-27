LIVE BLOG: First full team practice as second week of training camp continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:35 a.m. | LIVE: Head coach Andy Reid, safety Justin Reid, wideout Juju Smith-Schuster and offensive lineman Trey Smith to speak with reporters.

10:25 a.m. | Here's some pictures of the team at today's training camp.

Time for the first official #ChiefsCamp practice‼️

10:17 a.m. | After some stretches in front of the team's injury tent, Clark now has a helmet on, a sign that he will be an active participant in today's practice.

Clark now has a helmet on.

10:10 a.m. | Defensive end Frank Clark has arrived at training camp. He was not on the field to begin camp.

Frank Clark sighting 👀

Before Clark's arrival, the team ran some 7-on-7, and Mahomes got intercepted by a new teammate.

Justin Reid intercepts Patrick Mahomes pass in 7-on-7

Crowd is torn



Crowd is torn — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) July 27, 2022

9:55 a.m. | Defensive end Azur Kamara, a recent signing by the Chiefs, has reported to training camp today.

Former Kansas DE Azur Kamara is on the field for practice today wearing No. 93.

Kamara previously spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

9:50 a.m. | After an off day yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs are back to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

This practice will only be open to Chiefs season ticket members, and the line to get in the building is more than impressive.

1st STM day out here at camp.

A portion of the line to get in👇🏼👀#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/sCZ3bQdhgK — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) July 27, 2022

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will practice today despite ending up on the PUP list yesterday.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is practicing today.

Four members of the Chiefs will talk to the media after practice today.

Talking after practice today:



-DB Justin Reid

-WR Juju Smith-Schuster

-OL Trey Smith

-Head Coach Andy Reid #ChiefsKingdom — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 27, 2022

Tomorrow will be the first training camp open to the general public.