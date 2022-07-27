Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: First full team practice as second week of training camp continues

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a morning workout at the team's NFL football training camp facility at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 11:34:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:35 a.m. | LIVE: Head coach Andy Reid, safety Justin Reid, wideout Juju Smith-Schuster and offensive lineman Trey Smith to speak with reporters.

10:25 a.m. | Here's some pictures of the team at today's training camp.

10:17 a.m. | After some stretches in front of the team's injury tent, Clark now has a helmet on, a sign that he will be an active participant in today's practice.

10:10 a.m. | Defensive end Frank Clark has arrived at training camp. He was not on the field to begin camp.

Before Clark's arrival, the team ran some 7-on-7, and Mahomes got intercepted by a new teammate.

9:55 a.m. | Defensive end Azur Kamara, a recent signing by the Chiefs, has reported to training camp today.

Kamara previously spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

9:50 a.m. | After an off day yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs are back to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

This practice will only be open to Chiefs season ticket members, and the line to get in the building is more than impressive.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will practice today despite ending up on the PUP list yesterday.

Four members of the Chiefs will talk to the media after practice today.

Tomorrow will be the first training camp open to the general public.

