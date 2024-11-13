Caitlin Carducci named Kansas City Current GM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days before the NWSL semifinals, the Kansas City Current announced Caitlin Carducci as the team’s new general manager.

Carducci was originally hired by the club to serve as the director of soccer operations before she stepped into the interim GM role in May.

Chris and Angie Long, club co-owners, sang Carducci’s praises for her time as the interim GM, describing her as a leader who fosters an “atmosphere of collaboration and humility.”

“Caitlin immediately stepped in when we needed her and has made it abundantly obvious that she is the right person to be the general manager of this club,” Angie Long said in a news release. “Her experience and leadership have played a critical role in our development throughout the season and has helped to put us in this position where we are one game away from playing for the NWSL Championship.”

The Current also credited Carducci for her integral role in re-signing veteran players like Debinha and Vanessa DiBernardo.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and confident that together we can build a club that can find success on and off the field,” Carducci said in the release.

Carducci, who grew up playing soccer in central Ohio, attended Ashland University before studying law at Ohio Northern University, according to the club.

Her professional career includes time at Xavier University, U.S. Soccer and NWSL. She joined the Current prior to the 2024 season.

Carducci said she came to KC because she believes “in the vision that Angie and Chris have for this club in this city.”

The Current face the Orlando Pride at 2 p.m. Sunday in the NWSL semifinals. Fans unable to travel to Florida for the match can watch at CPKC Stadium.

