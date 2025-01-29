Current agree to 3-year contract extension with standout forward Temwa Chawinga

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Standout forward Temwa Chawinga will be with the Kansas City Current through the 2028 season after signing a three-year contract extension with the club.

In her NWSL debut season, Chawinga became the first player in league history to score 20 goals in a season, score against all 13 teams and record a goal in eight consecutive regular season matches.

Her efforts were also recognized with the 2024 NWSL Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot honors.

"Securing Temwa’s long-term future in Kansas City was a significant priority this offseason,” Caitlin Carducci, general manager, said in a news release. "She had an amazing debut season, but both Temwa and our club feel that we are just getting started in reaching our potential together.”

The Malawi native was the world’s lead goal scorer in 2023 for both her club and country, earning the Golden Boot and Golden Ball while serving as the captain of the Malawi National Team during COSAFA Women’s Championship play.

She also played with Wuhan Jonathan University F.C in the Chinese Super League., winning four consecutive league titles, before coming to Kansas City.

“This year, we hope to bring the trophy home for the fans, for KC,” Chawinga said in the release. “My team has been good to me and they treated me well last season. My teammates are kind, my coach is amazing, and my KC community has been incredible. All the support, it feels like home here, that’s why I decided to extend my contract with the KC Current.”

Outside of being a force to be reckoned with on the field, Carducci said Chawinga is “an incredible player, an incredible person and a cornerstone of this organization.”

The Current are in Irvine, California, for preseason training. The team will return to Kansas City shortly — Feb. 6-16 — before finishing training in Florida.

Kansas City will open the 2025 regular season at 11:45 a.m. March 15 at CPKC Stadium. The Current will host the Portland Thorns.

LINK | KC Current's 2025 regular-season schedule

Limited single-match tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Jan. 30.

