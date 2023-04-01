Fans turn out for KC Current home opener

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fans turned out in teal Saturday for KC Current's home opener at Children's Mercy Park, the Current's last home opener at a stadium other than their own.

The women will kick off the 2024 season from their new stadium.

"What a message it sends that Kansas City embraces athletics and that we’re building this one-of-a-kind structure for the KC Current," said fan Ellen Jorgenson. "No other city is embracing our teams like we do."

Others in attendance at the historic home opener, in which the attendance record was broken, say they cannot wait for what is to come.

"It’s gonna put Kansas City on the map and it’s gonna keep bringing awesome players to come play here," said fan Shelby Wilder.

After the conclusion of last season, losing to Portland in the NWSL championship game, the excitement around the team has grown, meaning new faces and fans making their way to Children's Mercy Park.

"This will actually be my very first game," said attendee Andrew Schleger. "I grew up playing soccer, so I’m sure I’m going to love it. I’ve heard great things."

Fans range in age, but younger girls and soccer players are even more so invested, saying they look up to the women on the field.

"They always bring the energy and always bring the excitement," said Amelia Zubia, young soccer player.

The Current's influence reaches outside the bounds of KC. Young players from Minneapolis, Minnesota, were in the crowd Saturday.

While the girls were already in town for soccer tournaments, they decided to check out the Current as a team activity.

"I’ve only ever watched men's, but I’m really excited to see it," said Lydia Scott, who said her team was put on the jumbo screen at halftime.

As the city rallies behind the team and fans take notice of the women's talent, fans say the Current are a reminder of the value women's sports bring to the table.

"They work just as hard as all athletes and they’re resilient and they’re courageous — I just think that’s an important message to show our kids," said fan Ellen Jorgenson.

