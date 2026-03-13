Headed to Current game? A cheat sheet for CPKC Stadium transportation options

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Among Kansas City’s many claims to fame, like world-class barbecue and the world’s loudest stadium, the city has elevated complaining about parking to an art form.

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As the Kansas City Current open a new season, the team wants fans to make their own game plan for getting to CPKC Stadium .

It starts with some simple advice — “Get here early,” Current President Raven Jemison said Wednesday at the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s second annual KC Current Kickoff Luncheon.

It’s not a bad strategy, especially if you’re eager to check out the stadium’s new menu options .

“Coming to the games early is fun anyway — the food’s great, the activities ahead of the game are also fantastic — so we get there early no matter what just to have a good time and enjoy the day,” Current fan Megan Garcia said Wednesday at Union Station.

Eventually, the KC Streetcar will roll all the way to CPKC Stadium, but that won’t be for a few more months . Officials say the project is on track and is expected to be complete before FIFA World Cup 26 arrives in June.

For now, the ongoing construction at Current Landing will make for a messy gameday commute.

“But don’t stress, we’ve got you,” Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta said in a video the team posted on social media.

Driving remains a popular option, and fans who bought a parking pass for the Current’s season opener at 3 p.m. on Saturday against the Utah Royals FC will have three lots to choose from , which will fill up on a first come, first served basis.

Garcia will be among those driving this weekend, but shared excitement for the potential of using the streetcar in the future.

"I think using the streetcar will be amazing. Right now, I have kids — smaller kids — and I want to be able to get in and out, if I need to.”

Those hoping to park in the Teal Lot, located directly across from CPKC Stadium, will need to arrive early or you might get kicked over to the Green Lot or the Red Lot.

“We're really excited that the multimodal aspect of CPKC Stadium is starting to take shape,” Jemison said.

While the streetcar may not make it all the way to the stadium yet, it can get you to Seventh and Main streets.

One block to the west, there is no shortage of parking around Seventh Street and Baltimore Avenue, which is where fans can pick up a shuttle that drops off near the Origin Hotel. That is the origin for a short walk straight to the stadium between twin six-story buildings still under construction.

The Riverfront Heritage Trail along the Missouri River still provides a picturesque option for pedestrians and bicycle traffic.

The new pedestrian bridge along Grand Boulevard is not finished yet, but it is a relatively easy journey from the Town of Kansas Bridge at Second and Main Streets.

Ride shares drop off in the north lane of Berkley Parkway just east of Lydia Avenue and pick up just west of the same intersection.

Don’t have tickets? You can catch the game on The Spot-Kansas City 38, where 14 Current games will air this season, beginning with Saturday's 2026 debut.

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