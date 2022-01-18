Versatile veteran Kristen Edmonds re-signs with KC Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kristen Edmonds, who played on defense and in the midfield last season, has re-signed with the Kansas City Current for the 2022 season.

The club announced that Edmonds, 34, who scored once in 21 appearances last season, would return Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue my career with my teammates and this club,” Edmonds said in a statement. “The KC Current is really setting the bar for the future of this league. This club is built on solid moral values that I can get behind while also setting a foundation to be a force in this league and I am grateful to be a part of that.”

Edmonds, a New Jersey native, played in Iceland and Russia before signing with the National Women’s Soccer League in 2014.

She made 33 appearances, including 29 starts, with the Western New York Flash from 2014-15 before being traded to the expansion Orlando Pride.

During her first season in Orlando, Edmonds led the Pride with six goals and tied for the team lead with two assists.

She would play in 72 games, including 64 starts, in five seasons with Orlando before she was traded to the expansion Kansas City NWSL in January 2021.

The team rebranded in October as the KC Current.

Edmonds primarily played defense for Kansas City last season, but she also started at midfield and forward early in the season. She led the team with 21 starts and 1,721 minutes in 2021.

“Kristen’s performance was incredibly valuable to this team last season,” new Current General Manager Camille Levin said in a statement. “Her leadership, experience and professionalism are qualities that are paramount to our success in 2022.”

The Current are set to begin preseason training Feb. 1 and their first game in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup is set for March 19.