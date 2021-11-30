Kansas City Current makes waves with trade for MF Sam Mewis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are making waves again, trading for U.S. Women’s National Team star midfielder Samantha Mewis .

The Current announced Tuesday that the club had acquired Mewis, a midfielder with 21 career NWSL goals, who goes by “Sam,” in a trade with the North Carolina Courage.

In exchange, the Courage will receive defender Kiki Pickett and the Current’s first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL draft.

Separately, the Current also acquired the Courage’s first-round pick in exchange for the discovery rights to Malia Berkely , a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year at Florida State who currently plays professionally in France.

“Sam Mewis has proven herself as one of the best soccer players in the world,” Current Co-Owner Angie Long said in a statement to announce the trades. “It’s not a coincidence that everywhere she’s played throughout her career, titles have followed. She’s a leader on and off the field and we are thrilled to have her join the Current as a key contributor to help bring NWSL Championships to Kansas City.”

Mewis, 29, scored 31 goals in 87 games for the University of California-Los Angeles during her college career, helping the Bruins win an NCAA title and earning the 2015 Honda Award as the top women’s college soccer player.

Drafted No. 4 overall in 2015 NWSL Draft, Mewis was a finalist for the league’s Rookie of the Year and helped the Western New York Flash win the 2016 NWSL title.

Mewis, a 6-foot tall native of Hanson, Massachusetts, remained with the team after its move from New York to North Carolina, where she helped the Courage win two more championships in 2018 and 2019.

Her international career also includes a 2019 Women’s World Cup title, an Olympic bronze medal at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a Women’s FA Cup title with Manchester City in 2020.

“I’m really excited to start this new chapter with Kansas City,” Mewis, who was the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year last year, said in a statement. “I know how much the city has embraced our sport and I can’t wait to meet the fans. I’m honored to be part of what this group is doing and I’m really looking forward to getting started with my new teammates. I have a lot of confidence in this team already and can’t wait to get to work. Go Current!”

She has scored 24 goals and 10 assists in 83 career games with the USWNT senior team.

Mewis appeared in only five matches after rejoining the Courage in 2021, missing several months for the Olympics.

Pickett, the fourth overall pick from Stanford in the 2021 NWSL Draft, appeared in 16 games, including 13 starts, as a rookie during the Current’s debut season.

The order for the 2022 NWSL Draft has yet to be set, but the Current finished 10th among 10 teams.

The league will conduct an expansion draft on Dec. 18 for Angel City Football Club and San Diego NWSL.

The Current are exempt from the expansion draft under an agreement with the league after the team relocated in December 2020 under new ownership.

After playing last season at Legends Field, the Current, who played last season as Kansas City NWSL , will move to Children’s Mercy Park for the 2022 season.

The Current are building their own riverfront stadium in Berkley Riverfront Park and also have announced plans for a new training facility in Riverside.