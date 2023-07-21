Madden ratings: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce make ‘99 Club’ again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve been paying attention to the NFL and also love video games, this news will come as no surprise — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are members of the Madden NFL “99 Club” again.

Kelce is the first tight end to make the 99 Club four times and the only one for the newest version, Madden NFL ’24, which will be available Aug. 18. The player ratings were released this week.

San Francisco's George Kittle ranks second (96).

Behind Mahomes, Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow has the second-highest rating (95) followed by Buffalo’s Josh Allen (94), Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (91) and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (88).

But Mahomes, who has been in the 99 Club at the game’s annual launch twice before, probably will be disappointed that his speed rating remained flat (84).

He said last year he was gunning for a 90 speed rating, but only three QBs in the top 30 — Jackson (96), Arizona’s Kyler Murray (92) and Chicago’s Justin Fields (93) — reached 90-plus territory.

Mahomes is tied for third with New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers for the most seasons debuting as part of the 99 Club with three.

Three other players — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Dallas guard Zack Martin — also made the 99 Club this season.

Several other Kansas City players cracked the top five in their position groups.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is listed as the top defensive tackle with a 96 overall rating.

Technically, Donald is rated higher, but the Madden ratings place him at right defensive end, giving Jones the top DT spot.

Punter Tommy Townsend tied with A.J. Cole III for the highest positional ranking (83).

Creed Humphrey ranks second among all centers with a 90 rating. Only Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia center Jason Kelce (92), checked in higher.

Left guard Joe Thuney checked in third at his position with an 89 rating behind Cleveland Joel Bitonio (92) and Indianapolis' Quenton Nelson (92).

Once again, Madden’s ratings aren’t enamored with Mahomes’ other weapons.

Kansas City’s top-rated wide receivers are Kadarius Toney (81, t-41st), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (78, t-60th) and Richie James Jr. (76, t-77th).

Rookie Rashee Rice and second-year pro Skyy Moore each received a 73 rating, which tied for 111th.

If you’re curious, former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, now with the Miami Dolphins, received a 98 rating, which ranked second behind Jefferson.

Of course, neither Hill nor Jefferson won a Super Bowl ring last season, so there is that for Toney, Valdes-Scantling and Moore to boast about.

Other notable Chiefs’ ratings in Madden 24 (rating, position rank):

Position

Player

Madden '24 rating

Position rank

MLB

Nick Bolton

87

t-6th

CB

L'Jarius Sneed

84

t-20th

RG

Trey Smith

82

8th

FS

Justin Reid

81

t-16th

RB

Isiah Pacheco

80

t-25th

CB

Trent McDuffie

80

t-37th

K

Harrison Butker

78

12th

RT

Jawaan Taylor

78

t-13th

RB

Jerick McKinnon

78

t-33rd

LOLB

Drue Tranquil

76

t-15th

RDE

Charles Omenihu

76

t-20th

LDE

George Karlaftis

76

t-20th

ROLB

Willie Gay Jr.

75

t-23rd

SS

Mike Edwards

75

t-38th

RB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

75

t-44th

LDE

Mike Danna

74

t-28th

LT

Donovan Smith

74

t-32nd

DT

Derrick Nnadi

73

t-36th

CB

Jaylen Watson

73

t-89th

RDE

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

71

t-43rd

CB

Joshua Williams

71

t-116th

WR

Justin Watson

71

t-135th

SS

Bryan Cook

70

t-94th

FS

Chamarri Conner

69

t-45th

TE

Jody Fortson

69

t-51st

TE

Noah Gray

69

t-51st

MLB

Leo Chenal

69

t-56th

DT

Tershawn Wharton

69

t-63rd

WR

John Ross

69

t-169th

WR

Justyn Ross

69

t-169th



