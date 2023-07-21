Watch Now
Madden ratings: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce make ‘99 Club’ again

Duo represent only teammates in '99 Club,' other Chiefs crack top 5 at position
Jamie Squire
<p>Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce — pictured during warm-ups prior to an Aug. 30, 2018, preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium — promise to have some surprises in store for the Los Angeles Chargers' defense in the 2018 season opener Sunday at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.</p>
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 15:23:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve been paying attention to the NFL and also love video games, this news will come as no surprise — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are members of the Madden NFL “99 Club” again.

Kelce is the first tight end to make the 99 Club four times and the only one for the newest version, Madden NFL ’24, which will be available Aug. 18. The player ratings were released this week.

MaddenWeek-23-99Club-Kelce (1).jpg
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the first tight end to make the 99 Club four times and the only one for the newest version, Madden NFL ’24, which will be available Aug. 18.

San Francisco's George Kittle ranks second (96).

Behind Mahomes, Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow has the second-highest rating (95) followed by Buffalo’s Josh Allen (94), Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (91) and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (88).

But Mahomes, who has been in the 99 Club at the game’s annual launch twice before, probably will be disappointed that his speed rating remained flat (84).

He said last year he was gunning for a 90 speed rating, but only three QBs in the top 30 — Jackson (96), Arizona’s Kyler Murray (92) and Chicago’s Justin Fields (93) — reached 90-plus territory.

Mahomes is tied for third with New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers for the most seasons debuting as part of the 99 Club with three.

MaddenWeek-23-99Club-Mahomes.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tied for third with New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers for the most seasons debuting as part of the Madden NFL "99 Club." He has now started with a 99 rating three times.

Three other players — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Dallas guard Zack Martin — also made the 99 Club this season.

Several other Kansas City players cracked the top five in their position groups.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is listed as the top defensive tackle with a 96 overall rating.

Technically, Donald is rated higher, but the Madden ratings place him at right defensive end, giving Jones the top DT spot.

Punter Tommy Townsend tied with A.J. Cole III for the highest positional ranking (83).

Creed Humphrey ranks second among all centers with a 90 rating. Only Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia center Jason Kelce (92), checked in higher.

Left guard Joe Thuney checked in third at his position with an 89 rating behind Cleveland Joel Bitonio (92) and Indianapolis' Quenton Nelson (92).

Once again, Madden’s ratings aren’t enamored with Mahomes’ other weapons.

Kansas City’s top-rated wide receivers are Kadarius Toney (81, t-41st), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (78, t-60th) and Richie James Jr. (76, t-77th).

Rookie Rashee Rice and second-year pro Skyy Moore each received a 73 rating, which tied for 111th.

If you’re curious, former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, now with the Miami Dolphins, received a 98 rating, which ranked second behind Jefferson.

Of course, neither Hill nor Jefferson won a Super Bowl ring last season, so there is that for Toney, Valdes-Scantling and Moore to boast about.

Other notable Chiefs’ ratings in Madden 24 (rating, position rank):

Position
Player
Madden '24 rating
Position rank
MLB
Nick Bolton
87
t-6th
CB
L'Jarius Sneed
84
t-20th
RG
Trey Smith
82
8th
FS
Justin Reid
81
t-16th
RB
Isiah Pacheco
80
t-25th
CB
Trent McDuffie
80
t-37th
K
Harrison Butker
78
12th
RT
Jawaan Taylor
78
t-13th
RB
Jerick McKinnon
78
t-33rd
LOLB
Drue Tranquil
76
t-15th
RDE
Charles Omenihu
76
t-20th
LDE
George Karlaftis
76
t-20th
ROLB
Willie Gay Jr.
75
t-23rd
SS
Mike Edwards
75
t-38th
RB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
75
t-44th
LDE
Mike Danna
74
t-28th
LT
Donovan Smith
74
t-32nd
DT
Derrick Nnadi
73
t-36th
CB
Jaylen Watson
73
t-89th
RDE
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
71
t-43rd
CB
Joshua Williams
71
t-116th
WR
Justin Watson
71
t-135th
SS
Bryan Cook
70
t-94th
FS
Chamarri Conner
69
t-45th
TE
Jody Fortson
69
t-51st
TE
Noah Gray
69
t-51st
MLB
Leo Chenal
69
t-56th
DT
Tershawn Wharton
69
t-63rd
WR
John Ross
69
t-169th
WR
Justyn Ross
69
t-169th


