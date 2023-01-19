Mahomes leaning on experience in postseason run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's crazy to think 27 years old could be considered "old" by any means, but Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC and second to oldest left in the playoffs, only younger than Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who is 29.

Entering his sixth playoff run and fifth as a starter, Mahomes plans to lean on that age and experience.

Since taking over as the starter, his shortest playoff run ended at the AFC Championship Game in 2018 and 2021. He reached the biggest stage during the other two postseasons, with his lone Super Bowl win coming during the 2019 postseason.

The decorated quarterbacks' accolades also continue to pour in. Mahomes finished the regular season with the greatest season total yardage among any NFL quarterback in history.

Now the goal remains the same, get to Arizona. But the knowledge is much greater, an advantage Mahomes plans to utilize.

As if his play isn't already impressive enough, Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy shared Wednesday he's seen improvement in Mahomes' decision-making.

"I've heard this in the past and I think this kinda relates to it, but there is reckless and there is ruthless," Nagy said. "And I think those two are different and having the balance between knowing what's reckless. We don't want reckless, but ruthless is a good word (for) being able to rip your heart out and go downfield, and you're gonna give it to us, we'll take it, but if not, then we'll be smart."

Next up, the quarterback is right on track to bring home the 2022 MVP award, which would be the second in his career.

