NFL Draft Day 3: STM Draft Fest kicks off at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to build their roster as day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft begins.

There are six picks on the board for KC, with 135 in the fourth round, 158 in the fifth round and picks 233, 243, 251 and 259 in the seventh round.

In the first round of the draft, Kansas City scooped up cornerback Trent McDuffie of Washington and defensive end George Karlaftis of Purdue.

The Chiefs also snagged wide receiver Skyy Moore of Western Michigan and safety Bryan cook of Cincinnati in the third round.

The Season Ticket Member Draft Fest at 10 a.m. Saturday morning on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus was present to speak on the day ahead.

Voice of the Chiefs @mitchholthus is chatting about the NFL Draft and upcoming season with DC Steve Spagnuolo, OC Eric Bieniemy and Asst. HC/STC Dave Toub pic.twitter.com/fLA1HMT6Qp — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) April 30, 2022

Here is a look at the best players in key positions from KSHB 41 News' Nick Jacobs:

Here is the the #Chiefs best fits big board headed into Day 3 and trade chart. #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/DtUBOJDYmj — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) April 30, 2022

