Patrick Mahomes excited to show fans his personality off the field in Netflix docudrama

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes was asked about the his upcoming Netflix docudrama, 'Quarterbacks', and he is excited to let everyone see his personality away from football.

Mahomes has been a busy man for the last 12 months, becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion, giving the 'riders up' command at the Kentucky Derby, attending the Met Gala, Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix and the list of events continues to grow.

You can add filming the Netflix docudrama with fellow quarterbacks Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Mahomes was asked at minicamp Thursday by reporters about the docudrama, which is set to be released on Netflix July 12.

The trailer was released Wednesday and featured Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and daughter, Sterling.

A big challenge for Mahomes during filming was trying to limit his use of profanity.

"(People) are going to see how I different I am (at the facility) and how I am on the field," Mahomes said, "I tried to cut out as much profanity as I could, but it was hard."

One thing that Mahomes was excited to let fans see was how he and his teammats worked on their game to prepare for a NFL Sunday.

"Not a lot of people get to see the process throughout a week and how much preparation we have to do," Mahomes said, "It's a long eight month season pretty much. You have to prepare and it's a long process of getting better."

Mahomes said that he had seen the final cut of the production and was happy to have the involvement of Peyton Manning and Manning's Omaha Productions company in the project.