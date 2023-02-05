Riverside artist's love for Chiefs stands tall with massive artwork

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside artist Jeff Parson painted a larger-than-life structure to communicate his love for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I've got a four-lane road outside my house, and it’s the best gallery in the world. People love it,” Parson said.

Stationed off Northwest Gateway Avenue, the creation draws many eyes due to its size.

“You got the big 11-foot Patrick Mahomes," he said. “Who wouldn’t want a 6-foot Travis Kelce in their front yard?”

Putting together his masterpiece has become tradition for Parson after five years running.

He says helping to paint the Kingdom red makes him happiest. And when his art becomes part of other fans' routines, nothing is better.

"I want to spread that goodwill," Parson said. “I love that because I’m all about the positive.”

Kansas Citians Annie and Peter Spiehs heard about the artwork and decided to pay Parson's display a visit Saturday.

“It’s just something the whole city can get behind, and to be that talented is just amazing,” Peter Spiehs said.

Annie Spiehs says Parson's exhibit of #ChiefsKingdom love is what the "city is all about right now."

With just about a week until Super Bowl LVII, Parson's prediction is that his set-up time, which normally takes about one weekend, may be extended with the addition of an even bigger Lombardi Trophy.

“It's 8 feet tall, and if they keep winning, it's going to be 30 feet,” he said.

Before the game, Parson has a final tidbit of advice.

"I want you to enjoy this, I want you to enjoy this moment and I want you to enjoy this team,” Parson said. "If you are Travis Kelce, if you are Patrick Mahomes, feel free to stop by and enjoy it.”

—