KC Current says future is bright: 'Wins and losses don't define who you are'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The season might have ended in a loss, but the Kansas City Current says the future is bright.

After falling two nill to Portland Thorns FC in the 2022 NWSL Championship, the Current comes home with their heads held high.

"Quit frankly, wins and losses don't define who you are, and wins and losses don't define who you can be," head coach Matt Potter shared postgame. "There are lessons and bumps on the road that we all have to face, and at the end of the day, I think the biggest thing is that you have to have an attitude that you have to be bigger than any one game."

In his first season with the club, Potter led the team all the way to the title match. Just a season ago, the Current finished dead last in league standings.

KC is the first team in NWSL history to make such a jump within one year.

Midfielder Desiree Scott says their accomplishments this season only show great promise for what's to come.

"We're just getting started," she said. "I mean to just be getting started and we made it to the final, I think that's a testament to what this club is doing and what the players are doing. So I think let's keep riding this wave, and we're going to keep going."

Teammate Lo’eau LaBonta — who led KC in scoring alongside CeCe Kizer with seven goals each in the regular season — agrees the Current is on the rise.

"I love this team because of the love we have for each other, and that's why we're sticking together after it," LaBonta said. "Everybody is together — on the field, with their families — but we're together in the locker room as well."

Kansas City was the only team in NWSL history to play as a 5 seed in the championship game .

But Potter says the team's historic season is just the beginning.

"I think we have talked all along that our best days are ahead of us and not behind us," he said.

