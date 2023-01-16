‘Some teams we owe some revenge to’: Sporting KC's Peter Vermes motivated by subpar 2022 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes says he heard the chatter this offseason.

In 2022, KC missed the playoffs for just the second time in 10 seasons. But as the preseason kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona, the club enters a new chapter motivated by last year's ups and downs.

“I definitely get motivated personally based on what transpired the year before,” Vermes said during a Zoom interview Friday afternoon.

#SportingKC Peter Vermes talks motivation entering 2023: "Some teams that beat us last year..it's almost as if they won the World Cup themselves" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/CwDyZjonwj — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 13, 2023

Late-season additions Willy Agada and Erik Thommy added an instant spark, lifting the squad near the cut line before ultimately running out of time.

“There [are] some teams that we owe some revenge to for sure,” Vermes said. “Some teams that beat us last year, it’s almost as if they won the World Cup themselves.”

Designated players Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido missed all of the 2022 season due to injuries but will begin this preseason in training, according to Vermes .

“As a club, we have always had high standards and high expectations,” Vermes said. “This part of the year is very, very important. Preparation and preseason [are] what sets you up for the season."

