Sporting Kansas City wraps up 2022 Media Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City wrapped up its annual Media Day on Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park with some exciting news.

Manager Peter Vermes announced CEO and President Jake Reid has signed a 5-year contract extension through 2026.

In other housekeeping news, Vermes also said that Sporting KC will be parting ways with midfielder Jose Mauri . Mauri arrived in Kansas City to join the club less than a year ago.

Last August, Mauri signed with Sporting KC on a one and a half year guaranteed contract with an option for the 2023 season.

In total, the midfielder made just nine appearances, eight which were starts and scored a lone goal in his first home start against the Chicago Fire.

The club now focuses on the task ahead, their home opener on Saturday.

After a disappointing 3-1 loss on the road to kickoff the season in Atlanta, Sporting KC comes home.

A familiar face will be across the field on the opposing sideline — Houston's new Manger, Paulo Nagamura.

The first year manager for Houston used to play for Sporting KC and was also the head coach for Sporting KC II.

The Dynamo staff also features former sporting legend Jimmy Nielsen.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Children's Mercy Park.

This will be the 16th time Sporting has hosted Houston.

Last season the clubs met three times, once on the road and twice at home.

Sporting KC won both of those home matches, only falling to the Dynamo on the road.