Super Bowl LVII inactives: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire won't play for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clyde Edwards-Helaire won’t play in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs reinstated Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve after ruling out Mecole Hardman Jr. for the Super Bowl, but he is inactive for the game.

Edwards-Helaire, a third-year running back, had been supplanted as the starter this season by Isiah Pacheco, a seventh-round pick in last spring’s NFL Draft.

Pacheco will be active along with Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones II when Kansas City kicks off at 5:40 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in the last four seasons.

Tight end Blake Bell also is inactive along with center Austin Reiter, who was a standard practice-squad elevation.

The other practice-squad elevation, wide receiver Marcus Kemp, is active once again for his special-teams role. Kemp was pressed into action after Cincinnati plucked cornerback Chris Lammons off waivers ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

Lammons had played the most special-teams snaps of any Chiefs player this season.

Hardman returned for the AFC Championship Game from a months-long absence but was re-injured in a 23-20 win against the Bengals.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since suffering a sprained ankle Nov. 20 in a win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

He missed the final seven games of the regular season and wasn’t activated for either playoff game.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive ends Malik Herring and Joshua Kaindoh, and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard also are inactive along with Bell, Edwards-Helaire and Reiter.

Here are our inactives for #SBLVII:



QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023

No Chiefs players entered the game with an injury designation, according to the team’s final injury report .

That includes wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), right guard Trey Smith (ankle) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder), who all missed some practice time in the two weeks before the Super Bowl.

Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (hamstring) is the only player who was questionable, but he is active for the game.

Punter Brett Kern, quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josian Scott, running back Trey Sermon, safety Anthony Harris, linebacker Kyron Johnson and wide receiver Greg Ward are inactive.

