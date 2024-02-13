Trailer drops for MLB The Show 24’s 'Storylines: Negro Leagues’ season 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the smashing success of “Storylines: Negro Leagues” in MLB The Show 23, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum partnered again with the video game on a second season that will feature Hank Aaron and Toni Stone among others.

NLBM President Bob Kendrick narrated a trailer announcing the players for season two as part of the MLB The Show 24 pre-order push. The title releases March 19.

The new season of Storyline also features Josh Gibson, who Kendrick describes as “arguably the great home-run hitter of all time,” along with his former Homestead Grays teammate, Buck Leonard, in addition to Aaron, who went on to set the major league home run record after he started his professional baseball career in the Negro Leagues, and Stone, the first female pro baseball player to suit up for a predominantly male team.

Kendrick, in a style that will be familiar to those who’ve caught him giving a tour at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, lauded the tale of Gibson, “who is said to have hit a ball completely out of Yankee Stadium,” and noted that his “Hall of Fame thunder twin” Leonard “could tear the cover off a fastball and pick it at first like no one else could.”

Stone, a barrier-breaker for women in baseball, played for the Indianapolis Clowns in 1953 and the Kansas City Monarchs in 1954.

