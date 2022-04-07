Vintage apparel will be trendy for 2022 Royals season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new season of baseball means new trends and styles of fan apparel.

Some fans may want to upgrade their jersey this season since the team is upgrading the ones they will wear on the field.

The 2022 season jerseys will be a nod to the past with a bit of a retro look.

The on-the-road gray uniforms and alternate road blue uniforms will say "Kansas City" across the front, instead of "Royals."

Home jerseys will remain in the white and powder blue options with the team name on the front.

All jerseys will feature solid colored text with no more outlines in a different color.

New-style jerseys are already available in fan shops.

The team jerseys will also sport a patch to commemorate longtime scout Art Steward who passed away in November at 94. He spent 52 seasons with the Royals.

If you want the exact jersey your favorite player wore in a game, you now have that opportunity.

In the Rivals shop, across from the Diamond Club, you can purchase game-used jerseys, bats and balls.

The jerseys still have stains from players sliding into bases and there are still bat marks on the balls.

Some of the items are even signed.

But if your favorite player is Salvador Perez, you'll have to wait.

The team sold out of used Salvy merchandise after he broke the home run record last season.

His items will be back in the shop soon, along with items from Bobby Witt Jr.

Jerseys won't be the only item with a retro look.

According to Rally House, vintage is in when it comes to all fan apparel.

The MLB lockout had fans unsure whether the season would even be played, and once the lockout ended, the sports apparel store saw sales skyrocket.