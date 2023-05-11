What we know so far about the Chiefs' 2023 regular season schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The full 2023 Chiefs schedule will not be released until 7 p.m. Thursday, but the public still knows what part of the schedule looks like.

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday morning on multiple national morning shows, the NFL has released the dates of some games on the NFL schedule, with many involving the Chiefs.

Here's what we know so far regarding this year's schedule.

Chiefs to kick off 2023 season against Detroit Lions

On Thursday morning, the NFL announced that the Chiefs will kick off the 2023 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions. This will be the first time since Dec. 14, 2003 that the Lions visit Kansas City.

The last time the Lions came to Kansas City, "Hey Ya!" by OutKast was the top song on the Billboard Top 100, Patrick Mahomes was in the middle of second grade in elementary school, and former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein was captured by U.S. forces the day before the game during Operation Red Dawn. So simply put, it has been a while.

The Chiefs will also raise their Super Bowl LVII championship banner and have a brief ceremony pregame.

Chiefs head to Frankfurt, Germany, to play Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Many Chiefs fans have long awaited when Kansas City would play the Miami Dolphins and former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who has certainly made headlines throughout the Chiefs Kingdom, saying that he would become the team's "Worst Enemy".

Unfortunately for the Kingdom, that matchup will not occur in Kansas City. Instead, it will be in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of the NFL International series. The game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m.

This will be the third time the Chiefs have played a regular season game outside the U.S.

Chiefs to play games on Christmas Day, New Year's Eve for 2023

The Chiefs will be in holiday spirits plenty of times this season as the team will play games on both Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

The Chiefs will travel to Sin City and continue their long-standing rivalry with the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

The game will start at noon and will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon. That will give plenty of families the opportunity to open their presents, then watch a family-friendly broadcast and see plenty of slime in the endzone, no matter who scores at Allegiant Stadium.

Six days later, the Chiefs will return to Arrowhead and continue their ever-growing rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve. The game will take place at 3:25 p.m., so most of the U.S. market will be able to watch a rematch of the last two AFC Championship games.

Chiefs to visit Lambeau Field, Super Bowl LVII rematch in Kansas City

While the full 2023 NFL Schedule will be released Thursday at 7 p.m., every NFL team's home and away matchup has been known since the 2022-23 regular season ended all the way back in January.

While the dates and times won't be announced until Thursday night, we have known for a while that there will be a Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead. The Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and the team's AFC West rivals will all come to Kansas City this year alongside the Lions and Bengals.

The Chiefs will make a rare trip to Lambeau Field to play Green Bay Packers, their first trip up to Wisconsin since 2015.

While the Chiefs won't face Aaron Rodgers, they will still get to see him quarterback the New York Jets when they head up to East Rutherford, New Jersey, at some point during the season.

The Chiefs will also head up to Minneapolis to face off against the Minnesota Vikings and play at the U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time ever.

The Chiefs will also make trips to the homes of the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as their usual visits to Denver, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m. Thursday, and expect plenty of teams to get extremely creative when announcing their schedules.

