First annual One World Wyandotte Festival kicks off KCK's World Cup summer

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Kansas City, Kansas, is opening its doors to the world in a couple of weeks, but the celebration already kicked off Friday.

Memorial Hall filled with music, dance, vendors and culture at the first-ever One World Wyandotte Festival.

Memorial Hall is also home to future World Cup watch parties.

KCK Mayor Christal Watson said the event was a reflection of what makes the community special.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 KCK mayor Christal Watson at the first annual One World Wyandotte Festival.

"We're celebrating all of the culture and diversity we have within our community," Watson said.

She added that Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools has over 60 languages alone — an example of the diversity KCK has to offer.

Watson expressed the desire to make the festival an annual event.

Attendee LaShonda Kegler said the city has plenty to offer.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 LaShonda Kegler, KCK native and festival attendee.

"I say we have quite a bit to offer now," Kegler said. “I was so impressed when I first got here just to see all the Kansas City, Kansas, people that are here just to be able to support…that’s the biggest thing for me is the support.”

KCK's new Argentinian sister city, Concepción, in the Tucumán province, was among the many cultures on display.

Those present wore their heritage with pride, take Visit KCK’s "Kick it in KCK" merchandise.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Visit KCK's World Cup merchandise.

The pride also showed through dance with acts like Kristi’s Academy of Dance.

Dancer Ameliya described the atmosphere as something deeply familiar at such a young age.

"It's like kind of like a family reunion with different people and friends," Ameliya said.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Ameliya, a dancer at the festival.

She said dance is something that comes naturally to her.

"I think I was born with the power to dance, and I really like it," Ameliya said.

For Claudia Luna West, chef at Buenos Aires Restaurant, the festival offered a preview of what is ahead.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Claudia Luna West, chef at Buenos Aires Restaurant and Argentina Inc. Empanadas.

Her other restaurant, Argentina Inc. Empanadas, also represents her heritage — one that Kansas City will become familiar with soon.

She is from the Tucumán province and chair of Sister City Association between KCK and Concepción.

"So many things coming," Luna West said.

That includes the World Cup.

But even sooner, Argentina's national team will arrive in Kansas City — along with Lionel Messi.

"I'm so excited! I'm so happy and blessed that our team and Messi's going to be here and hopefully fighting for a fourth star, you know," Luna West said.

Luna West said she is eager to share more than just her famous empanadas with Kansas City this summer.

"To bring some of that passion to Kansas, I think Kansas doesn't know what's about to happen here," Luna West said.

As for what that will look like, she had a simple prediction.

"It will be a big party. You have to be ready for (a) party," Luna West said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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