How Missouri, Kansas transportation crews are prepping roads for anticipated World Cup surge

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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With less than 75 days until the FIFA World Cup comes to Kansas City, state transportation crews on both sides of the state line continue to get Kansas City’s roads ready for one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

During our Let’s Talk series in Gladstone, a concerned driver asked us to take a closer look at the overhead signs along Missouri highways, saying they’re hard to read and could distract drivers — especially visitors unfamiliar with the area.

KSHB 41 Viewer question

Other viewers emailed us with questions like whether all machinery, cones and equipment will be removed from Interstate 70 before the tournament kicks off.

We also heard from drivers across Kansas City who are concerned about the traffic challenges the tournament could bring.

KSHB 41 Bee

"With more people coming who don’t know the nuances of the one-ways we have, all the roundabouts and the construction, I think it’s going to be bad in Kansas City to get around," said Bee, who recently spoke with KSHB 41 about litter seen in some areas in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

We took those concerns directly to the Missouri and Kansas transportation departments.

The biggest challenge: congestion

Both KDOT and MoDOT say game-day traffic is their top concern.

The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19. Matches will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and games will be streamed live at FIFA Fan Fest at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

It's not just those 33 days. Teams that have chosen to base camp in Kansas City will come in ahead of time, so you might see fans arriving early as well. Plus, they're not just going to stay in their hotel; they'll be practicing and holding practice matches.

KSHB 41 Greg Bolon

"We don't know exactly what all those dates will bring, either, so there's a lot of anticipation about how this is all going to affect us," said Greg Bolon, MoDOT district engineer.

Bolon says MoDOT has 103 road projects scheduled for this year, but 14 of those will be scaled back because of the World Cup. That includes work on I-70, where all lanes will remain open — though drivers may still see machinery and orange cones near the corridor.

KC Scout

Crews are also replacing overhead signs on key routes, including Interstate 29 toward the airport, and adding staff to monitor KC Scout cameras, remove litter more frequently and respond to emergencies faster.

Road litter pickup is also underway in some areas across Kansas City.

“We’re going to beef up our ER staff, especially on Fan Fest days and game days,” Bolon said. “We’ll bring in folks from other parts of the state to help out on the outskirts of Kansas City.”

Kansas pausing projects

Over in Kansas, KDOT is also working to minimize road disruptions during the tournament. While officials didn’t give a specific number of paused projects, they confirmed some work will stop and resume after the World Cup, including construction along Interstate 435 and the Mill Creek bridges just south of Midland.

KSHB 41 Michael Rinehart

"Our interstates are the focal area for a lot of movements across the metro, and if we can get off the interstates and leave all lanes open, then we are assured that people get to their destinations on time and safely," said Michael Rinehart, district engineer with KDOT.

Rinehart added the projects will be resumed gradually, and the agency has been in contact with contractors about upcoming project changes.

KSHB 41 Road construction

KDOT will also focus on litter pickup along key highways and interstates ahead of the influx.

“Drivers should expect a surge in traffic,” Rinehart said. “You might see some individuals unfamiliar with where ramps are, which could lead to less predictable driver behavior.”

What drivers should expect

Both agencies agree that planning ahead will be crucial during the World Cup.

Match days will bring significant congestion, especially near FIFA Fan Fest and around the stadium. Drivers should be patient and expect delays.

KC 2026/Populous

A World Cup transportation plan has been rolled out for park-and-ride locations across Kansas City, but it’s still unclear how much bus service to the stadium will cost fans.

The bottom line is Kansas City will be in the global spotlight this summer, and while crews are working to reduce disruptions, drivers should be ready for heavy traffic.

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