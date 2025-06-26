‘It creates that cool diversity’: Kansas City, Missouri, hopes to fill vacant storefronts ahead of World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is taking action to address vacant storefronts before the FIFA 2026 World Cup arrives, committing $1.4 million to help small businesses move into empty retail spaces.

"It's a two-way street. We're exposing small businesses to available properties. We're exposing property owners to small businesses that could potentially be in their spaces," said Nia Webster, assistant director of Kansas City, Missouri's Neighborhoods Department.

‘It creates that cool diversity that Kansas City is’: Small business hopes to fill vacant storefronts ahead of World Cup

This opportunity could provide small businesses with a platform they never thought possible, including Pancho's Blanket, which is considering opening a second storefront.

Through the program, selected businesses and artists will receive free or reduced leases in vacant storefronts downtown and in other parts of the city.

Jonathan Garvey, founder of Pancho's Blanket, believes his Mexican-influenced products could resonate with World Cup visitors.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Nia Webster, Assistant Director, Kansas City Neighborhoods Department

"It creates that cool diversity that Kansas City is. It's a really diverse city at the end of the day, but people coming are going to be thinking, 'Oh, barbecue and beer. What am I going to find in KC?' But they're actually going to find a lot more really interesting, diverse things," Garvey said.

Garvey envisions his business potentially on Main Street or Southwest Boulevard and says that locations along the KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension would be attractive options too. His current location lacks visibility, making this program particularly appealing.

"We're in a really hidden spot as you know, not a lot of traffic comes through here. I think one thing that we really need is to just be in front of people. So location is everything. Organic growth is everything," Garvey said.

KSHB Jonathan Garvey

The city continues to seek interested property owners while encouraging small businesses to sign up for the BizCare newsletter for updates as program details are being finalized.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.