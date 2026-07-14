KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has covered public safety during the World Cup this summer. She focuses on Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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At the first Board of Police Commissioners meeting post-World Cup festivities, crime and public safety in Kansas City, Missouri, took center stage.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson has covered public safety plans for the tournament. For the city, it meant utilizing every KCPD officer, adding extra on-call attorneys, and enlisting help from regional and out-of-state departments for assistance.

Kansas City's top law enforcement officials reflect on crime, execution of World Cup safety plan

Top law enforcement officials in the city planned for years, taking notes overseas on fan behavior and event security, to develop a public safety plan.

"We did not see an increase of crime from our visitors in our metropolitan area," Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said Tuesday. "Our primary issues were with our locals. I'm pleased that on a world stage we were able to sustain a level of safety."

KSHB 41 Melesa Johnson

The prosecutor's office did not have to issue any passport holds for international visitors.

According to data from Johnson's office, there was a 21% decrease in case referrals. KCPD data shows nonfatal shootings in June were down by 49%.

"We are seeing a low in our violent crime, including homicides and nonfatal shootings," said Lace Cline, assistant city manager of public safety. "There is that focused deterrence effort, SAVE KC. So last year, we saw a decline in group violence and continue to see that decline."

KSHB 41 Lace Cline

The city set up a daily municipal FIFA docket and only processed 15 individuals.

However, Kansas City wasn’t in the clear of high-profile crime with the highway shooting spree and mass shooting near 18th and Vine.

The prosecutor's office received 14 homicide cases during the tournament, compared to nine at this time in 2025.

Overall, city leaders believe the tournament was a success.

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"The city is reaping the fruits of a lot of labor that has gone into ensuring we have a more safe city," Cline said. "All too often, we implement these programs and want immediate results. We did not get here overnight."

As many people are saying goodbye to the FIFA World Cup in KC, the smallest World Cup host city is already eyeing the next stage.

"This was, in many ways, large-scale policing at its best. You all should be exceedingly proud of yourselves," Mayor Quinton Lucas said during Tuesday's meeting. "This was not easy, this was not natural."

KSHB 41 KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas

KCPD’s top leadership took a moment to reflect on once-in-a-lifetime assignments, including security for Argentina players, team hotels, celebrities and dignitaries from around the world.

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