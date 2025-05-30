World Cup-worthy: Sporting KC players believe Kansas City’s soccer culture will shine next summer

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

Kansas City’s soccer community revels in touting itself as the Soccer Capital of America.

With GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium set to host six games next summer during FIFA World Cup 26, there’s ample evidence to back the claim — an MLS original club with an incredible home stadium, a passionate following and a respectable collection of major trophies.

Welcoming the Word: How Kansas City became a World Cup host city

Still, I couldn’t help but wonder if the perception of Kansas City extends beyond the Midwest region, so I asked two Sporting Kansas City players from the soccer-crazed continent of Europe for their thoughts.

“Six [World Cup] games here in Kansas City, and they deserve it as well,” said Sporting KC attacking midfielder Erik Thommy, a native of Germany. “The atmosphere will be great. 100% there's no doubt, and I personally cannot wait for a World Cup here because I want to join a game as well.”

Thommy grew up in southern Germany, where he became a fan of Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

“I grew up in a small village,” he said. “There was one pub and it was always Bayern Munich, so I grew up being a Bayern Munich fan.”

Thommy didn’t know much about MLS soccer, which is common in Europe where most games take place in the middle of the night with the time difference, but a contract offer from Sporting KC three years ago piqued his interest — and he liked what he discovered.

Stephen Spillman/AP Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy (26) competes against Austin FC during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

“I didn't think that when I arrived here that the stadium was going to be so full and packed with fans that chant for us, they support us, and they push us every game, especially at home,” Thommy said.

Before Sporting KC winger Daniel Salloi arrived in 2014 at Blue Valley Northwest as an 18-year-old exchange student from Hungary, he didn’t know much about Kansas City’s soccer scene, but his first impression that summer was a memorable one.

“When I was tuning in 2014 the first time, really figuring out what is this Sporting Kansas City where I'm going to be playing at the academy, they were showing clips during the World Cup of the Power & Light District, people watching it,” Salloi said. “I was like, ‘Wait, that's in Kansas City. I'm going to live there. That's so cool.’”

Salloi eventually signed as a Homegrown Player with Sporting KC and believes Kansas City is deserving of its Soccer Capital of America moniker.

Peter Aiken/AP Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) shoots the ball on goal during an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

“This city has always, when it comes to sports in general, is always top notch,” he said. “But soccer, it very much deserves it. ... When we traveled, it was a different story across the country. Some cities were ahead of others, but I always thought Kansas City was one of the leading cities when it came to soccer in the U.S.”

It continues to be in many respects, as demonstrated by the crowd of 72,610 who packed Arrowhead last April for Sporting KC’s match against Inter Miami and the iconic Lionel Messi, an all-time soccer great.

“It was unbelievable, and we were all very excited leading up to it,” Salloi said. “Obviously, playing against Messi was a great experience, but to go out there and have the stadium cheer for you, and you to look around at 70,000 people, that's special.”

Salloi expects Arrowhead to be every bit as special for the World Cup.

“The Chiefs’ stadium is going to be a great experience for all the foreigners,” he said. “I think the Chiefs winning the Super Bowls also helps people wanting to come here and be in this stadium, specifically, because it's special to be watching a game there.”

—