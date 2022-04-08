'You couldn't have scripted that better': Bobby Witt Jr. delivers game-winning hit in MLB debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning of his MLB debut with a man at second base and a tied game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Up to this point, Witt was 0-3 at the plate on Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals.

With 28,459 fans shouting, Witt hit a double into left field against Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie.

Royals center fielder Michael Taylor rounded third, and Witt not only recorded his first hit but also the first RBI of his career.

Witt's debut coupled with the return of pitcher Zack Greinke made it a perfect start to the season, according to manager Mike Matheny .

"Yeah, you couldn't have scripted that better," Matheny said in a postgame press conference. "Today was very special. I know it's one that he (Witt) will certainly never forget, and neither will I."

Besides leading the Royals to be victorious, Witt's first career start special for another reason.

Currently ranked as the MLB's No. 1 overall prospect, Witt was the youngest player in Royals history to make their debut on Opening Day.

Despite less than ideal weather conditions, Witt says he soaked the moment in.

"It was unbelievable," Witt said postgame. "I know the weather was kind of tough, but they're (the fans) still out there cheering, so it was a dream come true. This is the day I've been waiting for my whole life."

Heading into the game Thursday, Witt was 21 years and 297 days old.