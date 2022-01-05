1 inch of snow may cause a snow day for schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One inch of snow may be enough to close some schools Wednesday evening leading into Thursday morning. What? How can only one inch become a problem? Let's take a look.

1" of snow

A band of snow is going to track across the Kansas City region and KC is on the northern edge of this system. There will be a few spots that have one inch or more of snow. In these areas it will be enough to cause a lot of travel problems. The roads will become slick and hazardous.

Usually one inch of snow or less may not cause problems on the roads, but this situation is a bit different:

Snow falling at 10 to 15 degrees will lead to liquid to snow ratios of 15-1 or maybe even 20-1. So, 1/10 of an inch of liquid may be 1.5 to 2 inches of snow in this scenario

When it is this cold, the first snowflakes that fall will immediately accumulate, maximizing accumulation

1-3 inches of snow is likely in a few spots, most likely south of KC, which will cause slick and hazardous driving conditions

KSHB 41 is monitoring an area of snow headed toward Kansas City.

KC is on the northern edge of this storm. So, there are still some questions as to where the heaviest snow will fall.

It will only take a little bit to cause some headaches for travel on Thursday morning. It may be just enough to get the kids a snow day!