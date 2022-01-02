A warm up and then another cold blast in this week's forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

It dropped to 1 degree this morning and now we have a warm up heading our way

The next storm may bring us a little snow on Wednesday night

Another cold blast is due in mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Cold and sunny. Temperatures will warm up to around 18°. Wind chills below zero this morning. High: 18°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 10°

Monday: Mostly sunny & breezy with south winds 5-15 mph. High: 37°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and windy. Wind: South 10-25 Low: 26° High: 43°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow after sunset. The chance of snow is 30%. Wind: Low: 23° High: 28°

