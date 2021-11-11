Back to fall weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Much cooler, windier for the next couple of days

Chilly weekend with some clouds

Warming trend restarts next week with highs near 60

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny skies and windy conditions, especially in the morning. Wind: NW 10-25, Gusts 30 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, continued chilly and breezy. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph. Low: 36°

Friday: Windy and colder. Morning sunshine with clouds by lunch. Wind: W-NW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph. High: 39° Wind chills in the 20s to lower 30s through the day.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures recovering some. Very cold start in the 20s, hard freeze likely. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 25° High: 45°

