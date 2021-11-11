Watch
Back to fall weather in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-11-11 06:22:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much cooler, windier for the next couple of days
  • Chilly weekend with some clouds
  • Warming trend restarts next week with highs near 60

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny skies and windy conditions, especially in the morning. Wind: NW 10-25, Gusts 30 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, continued chilly and breezy. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph. Low: 36°

Friday: Windy and colder. Morning sunshine with clouds by lunch. Wind: W-NW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph. High: 39° Wind chills in the 20s to lower 30s through the day.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures recovering some. Very cold start in the 20s, hard freeze likely. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 25° High: 45°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

