Great fall weather this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

100% sunshine with highs in the 60s today and 70s Sunday, great weather!

Dry and mild Monday and Tuesday

Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: After a cold start we will have 100% sunshine with a light breeze. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 43°

Sunday: Near perfect! It will be sunny & warmer with a breeze increasing from the southwest. Wind: SW 5-15 mph High: 73°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 46° High: 74°

