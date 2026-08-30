Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather |A hot forecast for the week ahead as our heat wave continues

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.


WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s all week long
  • Heat index will reach over 100° for the next few days
  • Staying mostly dry this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Hotter. Heat index over 100°.

High: 97°

Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and breezy.
Low: 78°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. Heat index up to 105°.

High: 98°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo