KSHB 41 Weather |A hot forecast for the week ahead as our heat wave continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s all week long

Heat index will reach over 100° for the next few days

Staying mostly dry this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Hotter. Heat index over 100°.

High: 97°

Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and breezy.

Low: 78°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. Heat index up to 105°.

High: 98°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

