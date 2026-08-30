KSHB 41 Weather |A hot forecast for the week ahead as our heat wave continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s all week long
- Heat index will reach over 100° for the next few days
- Staying mostly dry this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Hotter. Heat index over 100°.
High: 97°
Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and breezy.
Low: 78°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Heat index up to 105°.
High: 98°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
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