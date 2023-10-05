Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A strong cold front surges in today, dropping temperatures significantly tonight

Feeling nice today before the chilly air settles in tonight & Friday
and last updated 2023-10-05 06:57:29-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather day today before a cold front brings fall air to the region Friday-Sunday
  • Prepare for our first frost of the season Saturday morning
  • Next round of rain shows up in one week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds are clearing with abundant sunshine through the day. Our first fall cold front races across our sky around lunch time. You likely won't even notice until a few hours later when gusty winds develop.
High: 78°
Wind: NW 10-15, G 25 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, breezy and dropping temperatures. Turning cool!
Low: 48° 

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Autumn conditions finally arrive. Friday will be blustery and cooler than average by 10°. Much colder air creates a fast moving deck of low cumulus clouds that may bring some areas of light rain or drizzle. This aids the significantly cooler afternoon temperatures.
High: 59°
Wind: NW 15-25, G 30 mph

