KSHB 41 Weather | A strong cold front surges in today, dropping temperatures significantly tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather day today before a cold front brings fall air to the region Friday-Sunday
- Prepare for our first frost of the season Saturday morning
- Next round of rain shows up in one week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Clouds are clearing with abundant sunshine through the day. Our first fall cold front races across our sky around lunch time. You likely won't even notice until a few hours later when gusty winds develop.
High: 78°
Wind: NW 10-15, G 25 mph
Tonight: Clear sky, breezy and dropping temperatures. Turning cool!
Low: 48°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Friday: Autumn conditions finally arrive. Friday will be blustery and cooler than average by 10°. Much colder air creates a fast moving deck of low cumulus clouds that may bring some areas of light rain or drizzle. This aids the significantly cooler afternoon temperatures.
High: 59°
Wind: NW 15-25, G 30 mph
