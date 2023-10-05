KSHB 41 Weather | A strong cold front surges in today, dropping temperatures significantly tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather day today before a cold front brings fall air to the region Friday-Sunday

Prepare for our first frost of the season Saturday morning

Next round of rain shows up in one week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds are clearing with abundant sunshine through the day. Our first fall cold front races across our sky around lunch time. You likely won't even notice until a few hours later when gusty winds develop.

High: 78°

Wind: NW 10-15, G 25 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, breezy and dropping temperatures. Turning cool!

Low: 48°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Autumn conditions finally arrive. Friday will be blustery and cooler than average by 10°. Much colder air creates a fast moving deck of low cumulus clouds that may bring some areas of light rain or drizzle. This aids the significantly cooler afternoon temperatures.

High: 59°

Wind: NW 15-25, G 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

