Good Thursday bloggers,

We are tracking smaller systems today and Friday, a warm front Sunday and a bigger storm for Monday and Tuesday.

The 1st smaller system is approaching eastern Kansas as of 1 PM today. It will arrive after 5-6 PM today bringing a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The bigger storm timed for Monday-Tuesday has our attention as it could be a severe weather producer. We are already in a level 2/3 of 5 outlook for severe weather.

Details on all of this active weather are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay healthy

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Active Weather Pattern Continues

