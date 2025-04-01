KSHB 41 Weather Blog | April starts stormy with severe weather likely overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning weather bloggers,

The calendar has flipped to a new month and our severe weather season is off to the races.

Today features a mostly cloudy sky, gusty winds from the southeast and temperatures recovering to the low 60s. While a few sprinkles can't be ruled out in northern Missouri this morning & western Missouri this afternoon along a warm front, most stay dry until late this evening/tonight.

The severe weather window opens up between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

All severe weather hazards are on the table with two different rounds expected in this time frame.

First Round:

Supercells will pop after 6 p.m. somewhere between central Oklahoma and central Kansas. These cells will move quickly northeast and approach our area, staying severe, between 9 p.m. and midnight. Supercells are most likely to drop large hail and spawn a tornado. There is one ingredient, however, that could limit the severity of these storms as they move into our area - a lack of humidity/moisture. Dew points could still be in the 50s which would eat away at the tornado risk. However, many things will change and become more clear as we get closer to the event so will be very important to stay up-to-date on the latest radar trends!

Second Round:

A squall line forms along a cold front from north-central Kansas to southeastern Nebraska by 10 p.m. to midnight. Depending on the speed of this front, our area could encounter extremely strong, damaging wind gusts of 60-75+mph winds along the line somewhere between 2 and 5 a.m.

As the squall line makes its way east, there's a chance the cold front "out-runs" the line and weakens the severe threat. If that's the case, the storms will lose their punch, and fall apart over western and central Missouri by 5-7am.

Threat Level:

The 8 a.m. SPC update has now placed Kansas City & areas up to 36-HWY in the Enhanced risk (Orange - level 3/5) primarily for the increased potential of damaging winds gusts along a squall line of up to 75mph.

How to Prepare:

Keep yourself posted on this evolving forecast. We will know more on how storms evolve once they "pop" and/or form into a line after 9 to 10 p.m. Keep checking back with Wes, Jeff or I on social media and plan on keeping your phone charged and on loud in case an alert or warning is issued and you can act quickly at night.

Your weather team will be here to keep you advised!